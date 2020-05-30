Duane D. Weiden
(1928-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Duane Daniel Weiden, 92, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, May 28, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born May 6, 1928, in Raymond, son of William and Rose (Linder) Weiden. He married Dolores M. Laures on June 10, 1947, in Waterloo. She died March 20, 2012.

He worked at Rath Packing Co., and then in maintenance at First Congregational Church in Waterloo.

Survivors: a son, Mike (Sandy) Weiden of Port Charlotte, Fla.; two daughters, Kim (Pat) Koch of Cedar Falls, and Lori (Jack) Adelmund of North Port, Fla.; six grandchildren, Eric (Michelle), Dana, Amy (Greg), Joel (Jenny), Amanda (Jason), and Jessica (Luke); eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: two sisters, Lorraine Fischels and Gertrude Weiden.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice, Cedar Falls Municipal Band, or donor’s choice.

Online condolences at richardsonfuneralservice.com.

He was our family’s Mr. Fix It. He played a good game of golf and caught a lot of fish. He had a wonderful sense of humor and laugh. He loved his family very much, especially his grandkids. Love and miss you forever.

