August 24, 1932-November 23, 2020

La Porte City – Duane Craft, 88, of La Porte City, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home. He was born August 24, 1932 in La Porte City the son of Clyde E. and Norma Christian Craft. He was a 1950 graduate of La Porte City High School. He married Joanne Wilt on October 25, 1953 at the Episcopal United Methodist Church in La Porte City.

Duane farmed in La Porte City and surrounding areas for many years. He was a member of Delta Tau Delta at ISU, Iowa Corn Growers Association, where he was Master Corn Grower for a year. He had a love of nature and could recognize every tree and plant. He loved to take old farms and make them new.

Survived by: his wife, Joanne of La Porte City; a son, Allen (Joyce) Craft of La Porte City; 2 daughters, Debra (Lee) Rottinghaus of Jesup, Angela (Mike) Reinert of Cedar Rapids; 13 grandchildren, Ryan (Holly Moser) Rottinghaus, Mindy (Lingheng Ye) Rottinghaus, Brianna Rottinghaus, Lucas (Cheyenne Dean) Rottinghaus, Andrea Rottinghaus, Daniel (Jennifer Gardner) Craft, Laura (Allen) Mast, Christopher (Anni) Craft, Matthew (Andrea) Reinert, Jennifer (Samuel) Renning, Amy (Benjamin) Grose, Jonathan Reinert and 14 great-grandchildren, William, Jackson, Issac, Oliver, Briar, Hinley, Willa, Finn, Aaron, Adrian, Liam, Nolan, Norah and Margaret.