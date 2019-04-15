CEDAR FALLS — Duane C. Moore, 84, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, April 13, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
He was born Jan. 13, 1935, on the family farm in Castalia, son of Carl & Elvie (Manderfield) Moore. He married Judith Shaw on Oct. 25, 1953, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Waterloo.
He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1952. Duane worked at Standard Heating, Hinson Manufacturing for 30 years and retired in 2000 from Iowa Metal Spinners after 16 years of service. Duane was a member of Waterloo Masonic Lodge No. 105 A.F & A.M. for 60 years.
Survived by: his wife, Judith Moore; a daughter, Terry (Marty) Heitkamp of Cedar Falls; two sons, Steve (Sue) Moore of Ionia and Tom (Chris) Moore of West Des Moines; seven grandchildren, Kristy (Luke) Schmitz, Tina (Doug) Popenhagen, Ryan Landau, Jen (Kyle) Milligan, Eric (Emily) Landau, Lisa Moore and Brady Moore; seven great-grandchildren, Dayton and Taylor Popenhagen, Cody Landau, Nakio Landau, Grayson Moore, Parker Milligan and Aubree Milligan; two sisters, Irene Caughron and Eileen Lang; and two brothers, Vernon and Donald Moore.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Lewis Moore; and a sister, Barb Lee.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 18, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, and one hour prior to service time at the church.
Memorials: in lieu of flowers, may be directed to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
In his early years he played guitar in a country band. He loved spending time with his family, playing cards and traveling the United States.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.