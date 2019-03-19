Duane A. Schipper

(1943-2019)
DIKE — Duane A. “Dewey” Schipper, 75, of Dike, died Sunday, March 17, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City of a stroke.
He was born Nov. 15, 1943, in Aplington, son of George and Wilma (Boelman) Schipper. On May 1, 1964, he married Carol Meester at Bethany Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center.
He attended school in Aplington and later began his lifelong career of farming. In 1999, Dewey and Carol moved to town in Dike. He was a member of the Iowa Pork Producers, was a 4-H leader and was on the church council, where he also served as treasurer.
Survived by: his wife; three children, Wendy (Robert) Clauson of Highlands Ranch, Colo., Jerry (Jody) Schipper and Jean (Tony) Bixby, both of Dike; his grandchildren, Chloe, Ella and Ava Schipper and Brock Bixby, all of Dike; his siblings, Dennis (Sharon) Schipper of Parkersburg and Elaine (John) Kiger of Benson, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Henry and Jennie Meester; and his brother and sister-in-law, Eugene (Nola) Meester.
Services: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the Dike United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday before services at the church. Burial will be held privately by the family. Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-Dike Chapel is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family, where they will donate to a charity at a later time.
Condolences or memories may be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Farming was the staple of Dewey’s life but above all, his family and spending time with them was the most important thing to him, his grandchildren especially! He was known as “Papa” to his grandchildren, and to many other children who knew him. Dewey will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
