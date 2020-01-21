Duane A. Jorgenson Sr.

(1948-2020)
DIKE — Duane Allen Jorgenson Sr., 72, of Dike, died at home Sunday, Jan. 19, of cancer.
He was born Jan. 7, 1948, in West Union, son of Edwin and Orvetta Heath Jorgenson.
Duane worked as a mechanic for John Deere Co., retiring after 32 years.
Survived by: three sons, Billy (Lanette) Tovar of North Carolina, Duane (Angie) Jorgenson Jr. of Washburn and Preston Jorgenson of Waterloo; a daughter, Soncia (Dennis Prindle) Boyer of Kenai, Alaska; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Roger (Jacqueline) Jorgenson of Washburn.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Celebration of Life gathering: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel.
Memorials: may be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
