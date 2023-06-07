September 14, 1948-June 3, 2023
CEDAR FALLS-Dr. William Collins Wood II, 74, of Cedar Falls passed away, 6/3/2023. He was born 9/14/1948 in Lakeland, Florida. Bill married Linda Mangum 12/27/1969. He served as a Pastor in Virginia from 1974-1979, on Faculty at Elon University in North Carolina and at UNI before retiring in 2009. Bill is survived by his wife; children: Laura (Doug) Baker, Pati (James) McConeghey and Jonathan (Christianne) Wood; 5 grandchildren; and other beloved family & friends. Funeral at 2:30 pm on Saturday, 6/10/23 in Larsen Chapel at Nazareth Lutheran Church with one hour of visitation prior. Full Obituary and information at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
