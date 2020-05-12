Dr. Russell A. Nielsen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1924-2020)

Dr. Russell Arnold Nielsen, 96, of Cedar Falls, passed away Tuesday, May 12, due to complications of COVID-19. He was born to Albert P. Nielsen and Mathilde K. Nielsen on January 26, 1924, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He married Wanda Louise Worden, June 17, 1950, at St. John’s Episcopal Methodist Church in Davenport, Iowa.

He attended Iowa State Teachers College High School in Cedar Falls, graduating in 1941. He also attended Iowa State Teachers College (now University of Northern Iowa) before and after World War II. He was in the U.S. Navy, serving in Naval Aviation, from 1943 to 1946. Later he attended Illinois College of Optometry, receiving a B.S. degree and an O.D. degree. Returning to Cedar Falls, he maintained an optometric practice there for 41 years. He retired in 1990 and later lived part time in Estero, Florida, and then at the Western Home Communities.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda, in 2018, his mother, Mathilde, in 1935, and father, Albert, in 1967. Surviving are 3 children: Julia Wolf, Casa Grande, Arizona; Ronald Nielsen (MaryJo), Garland, Texas; and Kristin King (Richard), Brighton, Michigan; and 4 grandchildren: Shelby Swords, David (Jennifer) Nielsen, Karen Nielsen, and Kehlyn King.

No services are planned at this time. Burial in Fairview Cemetery. The family extends their thanks to all his caregivers at Western Home Communities. Memorials may be directed to: First United Methodist Church-Cedar Falls. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

