TRAER-Dr. Rudy Richard Kubik was born on January 5, 1937, in Clutier, the son of Fred and Eleanor (Zmolek) Kubik. He graduated from Traer High School, Iowa State Teacher’s College (UNI), and the University of Iowa Dental School, where he received his doctorate in dental surgery. Rudy served his country in the United State Navy from 1960 to 1964. He was stationed at Barbers Point on the Hawaiian Island of Oahu near Pearl Harbor. Rudy was the director of Dental Services at the Mental Health Institute in Independence, retiring in 2010 after 35 years of service. He was also an Associate Adjunct Professor with the University of Iowa School of Dentistry and trained dental students at MHI and Hawkeye Community College. After his retirement, Rudy continued to work with students at Hawkeye Community College and also oversaw free dental exams in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Evansdale, and Independence, as well as working with school nurses supervising application of dental sealants. Rudy was a volunteer fireman with the Buchanan County Fire Department for 34 years, serving as fire chief for 15 years. Rudy won several awards during his life. He was a state champion in the 1 mile run in high school in 1955. In 1993, he was in the “Nine Who Care” with KCRG TV 9; he won the Lieutenant Governor’s Employee Volunteer Award in 2002; and he was a master gardener. Rudy died at the age of 84 from frontotemporal dementia on August 30, 2021, at Prairie Hills in Independence. He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers, Leonard Kubik, Tony Kubik, and Freddie Kubik; a sister, Georgianna Uchytil; and a nephew. Rudy is survived by a brother, Robert (Sandra) Kubik of Springfield, MO, and 22 nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer. Burial will follow in St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in rural Clutier. The visitation will be on Friday, September 3, 2021, from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at Overton Funeral Home in Traer. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Buchanan County Firemen’s Association of MHI Fire Department. Overton Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.overtonfuneralhomes.com