Dr. Ronald W. Johnson

February 5, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Dr. Ronald W. Johnson of Cedar Falls, Iowa passed away on Feb. 5, 2022.

He is survived by a brother Michael, his cousin Peg in Texas, and long-time friend Jenifer who was with him during his illness and at his passing.

Dr. Johnson was a professor and conductor at The University of Northern Iowa School of Music in Cedar Falls. He was 76 years old. Dr. Johnson was a guest conductor across the USA, internationally, and a Fulbright Scholar.

Private interment was held at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls on July 15, 2022. A celebration of life reception will be held in the McElroy Lobby of The Performing Arts Center at UNI from 6-7 pm prior to the Spotlight Series Wind Ensemble/Concert Band Concert on Thursday, September 29th, 2022. There will be a silent auction benefiting the Leonessa Fund at the UNI School of Music. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to this fund at the UNI Foundation.