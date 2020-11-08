Dr. Ronald Roberts

Ronald E. Roberts passed away on October 29, 2020 of Covid-related complications at Ravenwood Specialty Care, Waterloo, Iowa. He had been a resident at Ravenwood for the past 5 years after experiencing a stroke. Ronald was born to Mae and Everett Roberts on July 31, 1939 in Chariton, Iowa. His family moved to East Moline, IL. where Ron lived his first 9 years. The family returned to his father’s hometown of Lucas, Iowa where Ron was to later graduate from high school.

Ron was an avid reader, prolific writer on sociological issues and the human experience, lecturer, and an activist for the oppressed and powerless. Growing up in Southern Iowa, he witnessed the lower-social economic strife and felt compelled to be a champion for those less fortunate. His loving and very close-knit family of origin helped to instill these values. He often told the story of meeting John L. Lewis, United Miners President, in Lucas as a young boy. His father told him that he had just met a great man, and Ron responded to his father, “He is no better than you!” Ron would later become an author about John L. Lewis, coal mining, and his childhood town of Lucas, Iowa. He was instrumental in helping to make the John L. Lewis Museum in Lucas a reality. Ron contributed many articles and artifacts to the museum, as well as giving talks about Lewis and Lucas.