WATERLOO—On July 22nd Bob was reunited with his wife Jane, his brother, sister and his parents in heaven. He leaves behind 2 daughters, Norrie and Ellen (Carl) and two sons Scott (Cathy) and Kent (Karen), as well as 5 grandchildren he was very proud of, Caitlin (Matt), Morgan, Aaron, Shannon and Jacob, and one great-grandson, Carson. He will be dearly missed by all.
Bob was a resident of Cedar Falls from 1965 to 2021 and was a much loved professor at UNI until 1992. He spent the last two years in Cottage Grove, Minnesota. The family extends a sincere thank you to his caretakers at Norris Square, they were such a blessing to him.
Services will be at Trinity Bible church on Saturday, August 12 at 11:00AM. A luncheon will follow. Memorials preferred to Trinity Bible Church or TEAM Global Alliance. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
