July 18, 1928-June 24, 2022

WAVERLY-Dr Robert Edward Lee, age 93, of Waverly, IA died Friday, June 24, 2022 at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Lee was born on July 18th, 1928 in Decorah, Iowa to Arthur Ophelius Lee and Arla Ovedia (Scarvie) Lee. He graduated from Scandinavia, Wisconsin High School in 1946 and from Luther College in 1950. At Luther he was prominent in band activities and the first president of the noted Dorian Society there. Advanced degrees would follow– an M.A. from the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 1957 and a Ph.D. from the University of Iowa in 1966.

Shortly after graduating from Luther, Lee began his teaching career as a public-school teacher New Richland, Minnesota. This was followed by other teaching stints in Wisconsin. While teaching in Madison, WI Lee met his wife, Joyce Everson, through Luther College connections and mutual music interests. They married in 1957.

In 1959, Lee began his thirty-seven-year tenure at Wartburg College. Initially he taught all instruments, all band activities and, during his first 5 years, also directed the orchestra. He added numerous instrumental specialists to the music faculty along the way and thus helped build what has become an outstanding college music program. After retirement in l995, Lee volunteered for fifteen years at Waverly-Shell Rock High School helping instrumental musicians prepare for All-State Auditions and Solo-Ensemble Contests. Lee retired a final time at age eighty-two for a total teaching career of forty-five years.

Lee considered himself a most blessed individual enjoying family life, personal life and professional life. His career was not considered work because “It isn’t work unless you would rather be doing something else.” And he often said if he were independently wealthy, he would gladly pay for the privilege of conducting the Wartburg College Concert Band.

Lee is survived by his wife, Joyce, son Andrew (Gretchen) Lee, daughter Heide Lee Malat (Ron), granddaughters Ariel (Nick) Tintle, McKenna Lee, Madeline Lee Malat and Julia Dismore plus one grandson, Hunter Dismore, and a brother, Arthur (Judy) Lee. He was preceded in death in death by his parents, sister, Madelyn Larson and brother, Loren Lee.

Lee has donated his body to science and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, at the Wartburg Chapel in Waverly. The service will be streamed live on Kaiser-Corson’s Face Book Page. Memorials may be directed to the Robert E. Lee Endowed Scholarship at Wartburg College or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187