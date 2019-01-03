(1923-2019)
WATERLOO — Dr. Robert C. Hansen, 95, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Jan. 2, at home.
He was born Oct. 26, 1923, in Waterloo, son of Einar and Henrietta Bruun Hansen. He married Lois M. Golinvaux on July 5, 1945, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Waterloo. She died April 21, 2010.
Dr. Hansen graduated from Waterloo West and received his D.D.S. from the University of Iowa in 1950. He served as a pilot during World War II with the U.S. Army flying 26 missions over Italy and Germany, the last three as Food Missions into Berlin once the war ended.
Survived by: four sons, Thomas (Mary) of Cedar Rapids, Robert Jr. (Joanne) and Richard (Jean Wagner), both of Waterloo, and William (Janet) of Minneapolis; a daughter, Mary (Mike) Pedersen of Waterloo; 20 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; his sisters-in-law and brothers in-law, Eunice Hansen and Mary Beth Koch, both of Waterloo, Nancy Golinvaux of Cedar Falls, Louis (Linda) Golinvaux of Wayzata, Minn., and Robert Lee (Janet) Golinvaux of Chicago.
Preceded in death by: his wife; three brothers, Arthur (Doris), Herluf (Betty) and William (Rosemary).
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by the Waterloo and Evansdale AMVETS, Posts 19 and 31, and flag presentation by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 6 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church Saturday.
Memorials: may be directed to the church, Cedar Valley Hospice or Honor Flight.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.