January 22, 1937-June 30, 2022
Dr. Robert (Bob) G. McNamee, DDS, Williamsburg, VA, died of cancer on June 30, 2022. Born in Waterloo, IA and formerly of Des Moines, IA, Bob leaves behind his loving wife Barbara, his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In his honor, please follow Bob’s example and donate your time or support to a cause close to your heart. Our wish is that his legacy continues through inspiring selfless giving so others may thrive. We’ll miss you Dr. Mac. For a complete obituary, and to leave condolences, please visit: tinyurl.com/legacy-bobmcnamee
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.