Dr. Robert (Bob) G. McNamee

January 22, 1937-June 30, 2022

Dr. Robert (Bob) G. McNamee, DDS, Williamsburg, VA, died of cancer on June 30, 2022. Born in Waterloo, IA and formerly of Des Moines, IA, Bob leaves behind his loving wife Barbara, his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In his honor, please follow Bob’s example and donate your time or support to a cause close to your heart. Our wish is that his legacy continues through inspiring selfless giving so others may thrive. We’ll miss you Dr. Mac. For a complete obituary, and to leave condolences, please visit: tinyurl.com/legacy-bobmcnamee

