Dr. Richard L. Danielson

He was born September 1, 1934 in Waterloo, son of LeRoy and Goldie (Crees) Danielson. He married Marlene Schaich and they later divorced. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1951 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He earned his BA degree in Business Education from Iowa State Teachers College in 1959 and taught in California before earning his Doctor of Optometry in 1970 from University of California Berkeley. He was an Optometrist in various locations in California prior to returning to Cedar Falls. Richard loved all sports, but especially enjoyed participating in golf and bowling. After returning to his home state of Iowa after 57 years in California, he became a devoted fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and dirt track racing. He cherished his time with extended family and friends.