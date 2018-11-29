(1926-2018)
SUMNER — Richard Calvin “Dick” Haw, D.D.S., 92, of Cresco, formerly of Sumner, died Monday, Nov. 26, at the Regional Health Services of Howard County in Cresco.
He was born March 30, 1926, son of William and Marie (DeWilde) Haw. He married Ruth Marie Murphy on June 8, 1950.
Dick grew up in Davenport. He served in the U.S. Navy until 1946, then earned a B.A. degree from the University of Iowa in 1949 and later a doctor of dental surgery from the University of Iowa Dental School in 1955. Dick was a lifelong educator, beginning with teaching middle school and continuing at Hawkeye Community College’s dental hygiene program, adjunct professor at the University of Iowa and Oral Roberts Dental School. In addition, he had a dental practice in Sumner, where he practiced for more than 50 years.
Dick went on more than 20 mission trips, providing dental work to people in need. He served for many years on the city council and various civic boards in Sumner, was a member of the United Methodist Church where he was active in mission work and taught Sunday School, Thomas E. Woods Post 223, American Legion of Sumner, Sumner Rotary Club where he was awarded the Paul Harris Award, staff member of Community Memorial Hospital, Shrine Club, Order of the Eastern Star, Masonic Lodge 374 of Oelwein, and the American Dental Association, Iowa Dental Association, the Waterloo Dental Society, Black Hawk Dental Society, Iowa Society of Dentistry for Children, Christian Dental Society, American Academy of General Dentistry and American Society of Clinical Hypnosis.
Survived by: his children, Rebecca (Mark) Bohle and Jeffrey (Shirlee) Haw; five grandchildren, Phillip (Kelsey Born) Bohle, Meghan (Robert) Ringoen, Katelyn (Kyle) Lensch, Tim Haw and Ashley (Tyler Hurley) Haw; and five great-grandchildren, Jameson, Hayden, Roselyn, Meirick and Carter; and two sisters-in-law, Mardy Murphy and Marian Topp.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a brother, Willis (Mary Fern) Haw; a sister, Shirley (Ken) Westenberger; and two brothers-in-law, Bob (Zae) Murphy and Lester Topp.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at United Methodist Church, with burial in Union Mound Cemetery, both in Sumner, with military rites conducted by Thomas E. Woods Post 223, American Legion of Sumner. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, and for an hour before services at the church Saturday.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
The love between Dick and Ruth of nearly 66 years was an inspiring example of the love and bond of marriage. Through all the difficult times and moments of joy, they held each other up. Their dedication to each other was matched only by their dedication to their faith.
