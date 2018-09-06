Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Dr. Phyllis Conklin

Dr. Phyllis Conklin

Dr. Phyllis Maxine Bowman Conklin, age 83, of Farragut, TN, passed away on Monday, September 3, 2018.

Phyllis was a member of West Hills Baptist Church of Knoxville. Dr. Conklin was born June 28, 1935 in Sweetwater, TN.

She attended Carson Newman College in Jefferson City, TN, graduating with a BS degree in 1957. She attained an MS from the Ohio University, Athens, OH, in 1967; and her PhD in Food Science from The University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 1983. During her career she served as the President of the Iowa State Home Economics Association. She retired in 1997 from the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, after 29 years of teaching in the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences.

Dr. Conklin’s passion was for the science of nutrition, cooking, and the education of her students.

Phyllis enjoyed traveling and was known for her hospitality, especially hosting and feeding many of her husband’s Collegiate Debate teams. She was known for her kind heart, her generosity, and was beloved as a devoted mother and wife.

She was preceded in death by her husband R. Forrest Conklin, parents: Lester Earl Bowman and Gladys Montooth Bowman, father-in-law and mother-in-law: Royal Forrest and Monte Lee Sneed Conklin. Survivors include son: Chris Conklin (Allison Sheridan), of Cedar Falls, IA, aunt: Doris Montooth, Sweetwater, TN, and nieces, nephews, students, and special friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday September 8, 2018 at Kyker Funeral Home, Sweetwater, TN, beginning at Noon. Funeral services will begin at 2:00P.M. in Kyker’s Chapel with Rev. Jack Pennington officiating. Interment to follow in the Sweetwater Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of memorials, please direct gifts to The Stray Connection, Knoxville, TN. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Dr. Phyllis Conklin
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments