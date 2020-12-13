Dr. Otelia Kay K. Stensrud

Dr. Otelia Kay Kraft Stensrud, 82, of Cedar Falls, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. She was born April 22, 1938 in Aberdeen, SD, the daughter of Frank and Otelia (Kiesz) Kraft. Kay was briefly married to Robert Stensrud, but they later divorced. She earned her B.S. and M.S. Degrees in English, with minors in Theatre Arts, Music and Dance, from Northern State College in Aberdeen. Kay earned her Ed.S in College Student Personnel Counseling from UNI in 1976 and her Ed.D in Counseling/College Student Personnel Services from Drake University in 1984. She served as Dean of Women at Northern State College and supervised student teachers at Wartburg College in Waverly, IA. Kay was later hired at UNI where she taught a variety of courses: Intro. to College Writing, Intro. to Literature, Relationship Skills, Counseling Theory, Analysis of the Individual, and many others. She also performed for over 30 years with the UNI International Dance Theatre and was a guest performer for UNI Orchesis Dance Company. Kay was also organist for many years at the First Church of Christ Scientist. She was known for her generosity to several causes, including animal welfare, the environment, the UNI English Student Lounge, and was a long-time patron of the Annual College Hill Arts Festival.