Dr. Michael Frank Greer

February 11, 1955-December 18, 2021

Dr. Michael Frank Greer, 66, passed away on December 18, 2021, at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. Michael passed peacefully in the company of his wife and children.

Born in Canton, Ohio on February 11, 1955, Michael would come to embrace the maxim: “Idle bones are the devil's xylophone." To address the ill-effects of idle bones, Michael earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Northwestern College of Chiropractic, beginning his practice in Marlborough, MA in 1985, and starting a family. Michael moved to Iowa in 1994 and founded Blackhawk Chiropractic in Cedar Falls. He resided in Dike, IA. He was a member of the Iowa Chiropractic Society before retiring and closing Blackhawk Chiropractic in 2016.

Outside of his professional life, Michael was an avid musician and multi-instrumentalist. He also enjoyed writing and illustrating, learning and practicing multiple aspects of the art of healing, spending time with his family (especially musical jam sessions), and always trying to make people laugh.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents Kathleen and John. He is survived by his wife, Colleen; his children and stepchildren: John (and partner, Heather), Breen (and wife, Dillon), Ian (and fiance, Karman), Lindsay, George (and wife, Saida), and Byron (and wife, Sarah); his four grandchildren: Breen, Killian, Brynleigh, and Skye; his siblings: Kevin (and wife, Cindy), Maureen (and husband, Jim), and Kelly (and partner, Jeff) and seven nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his family and his many friends and patients within the community.

A memorial service is being planned at a later date for family and close friends. Online condolences may be directed to: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com