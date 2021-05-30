Dr. Marilyn Hines

Marilyn was united in marriage to John Hines on July 12, 1986. Marilyn and John loved entertaining their large extended family for holiday dinners, often comprising four generations. They were generous in sharing their Minnesota lake vacations with family and friends over the years, providing memorable experiences for all who visited. Marilyn was always willing to teach the youngest generation to fish, ski and appreciate the beauty of nature.

Marilyn was blessed with a close and faithful group of friends from high school and college, as well as a wonderful group of work colleagues. She enjoyed traveling, dining and sharing memories with them. Marilyn loved decorating the house for every season and holiday, creating beautiful arrangements. Marilyn was always an avid gardener and loved working outside. The harsh Iowa weather never deterred her from putting in long hours in the garden or snowshoeing in the winter, often after completing a full day with her medical practice.