Dr. Marilyn Hines
September 21, 1954-May 26, 2021
WATERLOO-Dr. Marilyn Hines, 66, of Waterloo, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on May 26, 2021. Surviving Marilyn are her husband, John; daughter Ali Squires (Adam) of Waterloo; sons Johnny Hines of Waterloo and Eric Hines (fiancée Taryn Moyer) of St. Petersburg, Florida; and granddaughters Ella and Hadley Squires.
Other survivors include brother, Paul Wilcox (Sharon) of Hillsboro Beach, Florida; in-laws Jill (Dave) Messerli, Marion; Jann (Dr. Gordon) Baustian, Cedar Rapids; Dr. Jody (Ted) Stone, Cedar Falls; Julie (Mike, deceased) Kowalenko, Walkerton, IN; Jeff (Lorie) Hines, Cedar Rapids; and honorary family member, Adonnis Hill, of Waterloo. Marilyn also leaves behind many nieces and nephews that were dear to her.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, brother William (Shirley), and brother-in-law, Mike Kowalenko.
Marilyn Ruth Wilcox was born in Monticello, Iowa on September 21, 1954, the youngest child of John and Margaret Wilcox. She was raised on a dairy farm and graduated from Monticello High School in 1973, where she excelled in basketball and track. Marilyn received her undergraduate degree at Luther College in 1977 and completed medical school at the University of Iowa in 1982, earning board-certification by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Over the course of 39 years of medical practice, Marilyn delivered thousands of babies, including her granddaughters and other family members. She established a reputation for compassion, empathy and professionalism.
Marilyn was united in marriage to John Hines on July 12, 1986. Marilyn and John loved entertaining their large extended family for holiday dinners, often comprising four generations. They were generous in sharing their Minnesota lake vacations with family and friends over the years, providing memorable experiences for all who visited. Marilyn was always willing to teach the youngest generation to fish, ski and appreciate the beauty of nature.
Marilyn was blessed with a close and faithful group of friends from high school and college, as well as a wonderful group of work colleagues. She enjoyed traveling, dining and sharing memories with them. Marilyn loved decorating the house for every season and holiday, creating beautiful arrangements. Marilyn was always an avid gardener and loved working outside. The harsh Iowa weather never deterred her from putting in long hours in the garden or snowshoeing in the winter, often after completing a full day with her medical practice.
Marilyn took great joy in her family and providing care to her patients. She would often devote extra time and effort to determining the best course of treatment for those with non-traditional health concerns. She loved nothing better than spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren. Marilyn treasured a strong and unique bond with her granddaughter, Ella, and they enjoyed doing a variety of activities involving just the two of them. Marilyn had a strong faith in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and strived to instill and develop the faith of her children. Her daily life demonstrated true kindness and concern for others.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Marilyn’s office staff and co-workers for their loyal and faithful assistance and guidance during Marilyn’s illness.
Services will be 10:30 Wednesday, June 2, at Prairie Lakes Church,1907 Viking Rd, Cedar Falls, Iowa, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Public visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, also at Prairie Lakes Church, continuing for one hour before services on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements. 319-233-3393.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
