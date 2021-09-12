Dr. Louis Montgomery
September 25, 1926-April 30, 2021
WATERLOO-Dr. Louis Montgomery, 94, died peacefully after a long courageous battle with cancer April 30th at 11:15 pm at The Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, September 17, 2021 from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm with a short program at 3:00pm at Hilton Garden Inn, 7213 Nordic Drive, Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.