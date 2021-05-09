September 25, 1926-April 30, 2021
WATERLOO-Dr. Louis Montgomery, 94, died peacefully after a long courageous battle with cancer April 30th at 11:15 pm at The Cedar Valley Hospice Home. A private Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated with immediate family only at St. Edward Catholic Church, Waterloo, Iowa. Interment was in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo, Iowa. The service may be viewed via https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC WYS6IeTLXTJ7yDUJ6M3-Gg.
Louis was born September 25, 1926, in Galva, Iowa. His father, Lewis O Montgomery, who owned a general store, had died 2 weeks before leaving a pregnant wife, Carrie Welte Montgomery, and five children. The oldest child, Delbert Montgomery, 21, was able to work and support his mother and siblings and kept the family together.
Louis graduated from high school in Carroll, Iowa, in 1945. He had been drafted during his senior year. His mother requested that he be able to graduate from high school before his induction as two of her sons, Del and Ed, were already serving in Africa and Europe. Two days after graduation, Lou left for Tyler, Texas to complete basic training. Lou served in the US Army in Germany after the war ended. In Germany, Lou met Dorothy Fritsch, daughter of Dr. Bernard and Gertrude Fritsch, who would later become his wife.
When Louis was discharged from the Army he took advantage of the GI Bill and enrolled at Buena Vista College. From there he transferred to the University of Iowa-College of Dentistry, graduating with his DDS in 1952. He was invited to join the faculty at the university but instead chose to start his solo dental practice in Waterloo immediately after graduation. However, Lou remained close to the College of Dentistry throughout his life. With the help of his dental college classmates, he spearheaded a program to raise money to help a dental classmate who contracted polio, and became partially paralyzed. The program lasted 50 years. Louis was honored in 2017 as Alumnus of the Year by the University College of Dentistry. He belonged to the Dean’s Club, College of Dentistry, the University Alumni Association. Louis practiced dentistry for 60 years. He was known throughout the state as a very skilled and highly respected dentist, not only by his many grateful patients but from colleagues around the country. He gives credit to his passion for dentistry to the dental colleagues and mentors he met at the Pankey Institute, Miami, FL which he attended for several years.
Lou had a great love of agriculture. The 110 acres of rolling Iowa hills he owned were his favorite place to be. For over 50 years he was involved with raising and riding quarter horses and raising cattle. In later years he became interested in building a farm pond and working with the DNR to stock it for catch and release fishing.
Louis was married to Dorothy Fritsch in 1948. They had two sons, Andre and Marc. They were later divorced. In 1968 he married Priscilla (Karen) Lidsky who brought daughter, Rhonda, into the family. Priscilla died in 2003. On February 14, 2009, he married Mary Simbric.
He is survived by his, wife, Mary, his sons, Andre (Julie) Montgomery, Eagen, MN, Dr. Marc (Chessa) Montgomery, St. Paul, MN, daughter, Rhonda (David) Edge, Mabank, TX., two grandsons, Andrew Montgomery, Minneapolis, MN. and Taylor Montgomery, Los Angeles, CA. His blended family includes Beth Wagner (Kevin deceased) Julie Wagner, Aaron (Ellen) and daughters Reagan and Madison, Waterloo, Joan Nanke, (Tracy), Cedar Falls, sons, Jacob (Johanna), Waterloo, Joshua Nanke, Boston, MA, Jody Davis, (Wayne), Grand Island, NB, son Ben, deceased and Mitch, US Army, Rick Simbric, Springfield, MA., Lein Sarles, Lien and Harrison, Edina, MN, and Dr. Steve Sarles (Kristy), Edina, MN, Ellie, Soren, Lukas.
He was preceded In death by his parents, Priscilla (Karen) Montgomery, all of his siblings, Mildred Ann Langenfeld, Elayne Busche, Delbert Montgomery, Everett Montgomery, and Edwin Montgomery.
Lou was a member of St. Edward Church, Farm Bureau, American Quarter Horse Association, past member of the Waterloo Exchange Club. There will be no visitation. A celebration of life will occur in early fall.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the church, Cedar Valley Hospice, PO Box 2880, Waterloo, IA 50704 or the University of Iowa Foundation for the College of Dentistry.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgraurp.com.
