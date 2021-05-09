Dr. Louis Montgomery

Louis graduated from high school in Carroll, Iowa, in 1945. He had been drafted during his senior year. His mother requested that he be able to graduate from high school before his induction as two of her sons, Del and Ed, were already serving in Africa and Europe. Two days after graduation, Lou left for Tyler, Texas to complete basic training. Lou served in the US Army in Germany after the war ended. In Germany, Lou met Dorothy Fritsch, daughter of Dr. Bernard and Gertrude Fritsch, who would later become his wife.

When Louis was discharged from the Army he took advantage of the GI Bill and enrolled at Buena Vista College. From there he transferred to the University of Iowa-College of Dentistry, graduating with his DDS in 1952. He was invited to join the faculty at the university but instead chose to start his solo dental practice in Waterloo immediately after graduation. However, Lou remained close to the College of Dentistry throughout his life. With the help of his dental college classmates, he spearheaded a program to raise money to help a dental classmate who contracted polio, and became partially paralyzed. The program lasted 50 years. Louis was honored in 2017 as Alumnus of the Year by the University College of Dentistry. He belonged to the Dean’s Club, College of Dentistry, the University Alumni Association. Louis practiced dentistry for 60 years. He was known throughout the state as a very skilled and highly respected dentist, not only by his many grateful patients but from colleagues around the country. He gives credit to his passion for dentistry to the dental colleagues and mentors he met at the Pankey Institute, Miami, FL which he attended for several years.