August 16, 1929-June 29, 2023

Dr. Leland “Lee” Arnold Thomson, 93, passed away June 29, 2023, at Walnut Ridge Care Center in Clive, Iowa.

Lee was born August 16, 1929, to Richard and Anne (Williams) Thomson in Stanwood, Iowa. He received his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree from the University of Northern Iowa and his Doctorate from the University of Denver. He was a teacher and administrator in Montezuma, IA, and a professor and Director of Planning and Facilities at UNI. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was active in the El Kaher Shrine, Masons, VFW, US Bank, the National Cattle Congress and New Horizons Band.

He is survived by his daughter, Margret Thomson, West Des Moines, IA; his sister, Shirley Ehlers, Tipton, IA; sisters-in-law, Joann Thomason, Newhall, IA and Alice Huffman, Bloomfield, IA; and nephew and many nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wives, Virginia (Jordan) Thomson and Lavon (Davis) Thomson; and his brothers, Roland and Gary Thomson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1025 28th Street in West Des Moines with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Shriners Children’s Hospital and online condolences expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.

The family would like to thank the caretakers at Walnut Ridge Care Center and Suncrest Hospice for the loving care that Lee received.