(1921-2020)

WAVERLY -- Dr. Lawrence J. “Doc” Magnall, 99, of Waverly and formerly of Tripoli, died Monday, March 30, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

He was born Jan. 2, 1921, in Utica, Ill., son of John and Matilda (Carlson) Magnall. He graduated from LaSalle-Peru High School in 1938. Lawrence graduated from Iowa State University’s veterinary class in 1944. On July 6, 1944, Lawrence married Jean Scheerer at Prairie Center Methodist Church in Boone. He was a veterinarian in Tripoli for more than 38 years, retiring in 1983. Jean died Feb. 14, 2004.

He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly, Tyrell Masonic Lodge, a longtime Shriner (where he was the Shrine Clown), and the 4-F Sams Camping Group.

Survivors: a daughter, Sheryl Drewis (Steve Mildfelt) of Clay Center, Kan.; three sons, Richard (Kathryn) Magnall of Waverly, Paul (Nancy) Magnall of Waverly, and Tony (Denise) Magnall of Dallas, Texas; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Jean; two brothers, William and Richard; and a sister, Alice.