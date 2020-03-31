(1921-2020)
WAVERLY -- Dr. Lawrence J. “Doc” Magnall, 99, of Waverly and formerly of Tripoli, died Monday, March 30, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
He was born Jan. 2, 1921, in Utica, Ill., son of John and Matilda (Carlson) Magnall. He graduated from LaSalle-Peru High School in 1938. Lawrence graduated from Iowa State University’s veterinary class in 1944. On July 6, 1944, Lawrence married Jean Scheerer at Prairie Center Methodist Church in Boone. He was a veterinarian in Tripoli for more than 38 years, retiring in 1983. Jean died Feb. 14, 2004.
He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly, Tyrell Masonic Lodge, a longtime Shriner (where he was the Shrine Clown), and the 4-F Sams Camping Group.
Survivors: a daughter, Sheryl Drewis (Steve Mildfelt) of Clay Center, Kan.; three sons, Richard (Kathryn) Magnall of Waverly, Paul (Nancy) Magnall of Waverly, and Tony (Denise) Magnall of Dallas, Texas; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Jean; two brothers, William and Richard; and a sister, Alice.
Services: Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not have a public memorial. Private family burial will be in Fremont Cemetery, Tripol. A public visitation, Tyrrell Masonic Lodge Service and memorial service will be held at a later date. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family (319) 352-1187.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Bartels Chaplaincy Fund, Trinity United Methodist Church, Cedar Valley Hospice or the donor's choice.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
In his spare time, Doc enjoyed woodworking projects (just like his father), and traveling extensively throughout the United States and to many foreign countries.
