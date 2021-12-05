March 2, 1940-November 12, 2021

Dr. Kenneth Allen Bell, born March 2nd, 1940, passed away in New Orleans on November 12, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents; Frances and Allen Bell of La Porte City, Iowa. He is survived by: his wife of 51 years, Anne Baehr Bell; their two children, Elizabeth Bell Sprang (husband Curt), Brian Baehr Bell (wife Cecily); their 3 grandchildren: Ella Grace Sprang, William Braden Sprang and Haddon Baehr Bell; and his younger sister, Bonnie Jo Bell.

Ken was born in La Porte City, Iowa. Upon completion of his undergraduate studies at Iowa State University, he continued on and earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree. He then proceeded to earn his MD degree at the University of Iowa, where he was elected to the AOA Honor Medical Society. He came to New Orleans in 1968 to complete a rotating internship with the United States Public Health Service Hospital. It is there where he met his wife, Anne. They then moved to Atlanta, where he was on the staff at the CDC. He then returned to the University of Iowa for his Diagnostic Radiology Residency. He later joined the staff at Ochsner Clinic Department of Radiology in 1975 and remained on staff for the next 44 years.

During his long professional career in Radiology, Dr. Bell was a pioneer in the field of Angiography, the precursor to Interventional Radiology. He was also Ochsner Radiology’s Head and Neck expert with particular interest in temporomandibular joint disease. During his career, he published 17 scientific papers and 1 book chapter. He gave 42 presentations and had 21 exhibits. He was a member of the American Medical Association, the Radiological Society of North America, the American Roentgen Ray Society, and the Southern Medical Association. He was a Charter Member of the American Head and Neck Radiology Society and an Associate Member of the American Society of Neuroradiology. Dr. Bell served as Chair of the Radiology Section for the Southern Medical Association and was the Board of Directors for the New Orleans Radiology Society.

During his free time, Ken was passionate about photography and travel. He was a proud member of the New Orleans Camera Club. He particularly enjoyed capturing the spirit of Mardi Gras through his lens. He also often assumed the role of photographer at many Radiology Department functions.

A memorial service in his honor will be held at a later date.