Dr. Jonathan K. Schoer

(1962-2020)

CEDAR FALLS -- Dr. Jonathan Kevin Schoer, 57, of Cedar Falls and formerly of Valparaiso, Ind., died May 30 at Deery Suites at Western Home Communities from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

He was born Dec. 8, 1962, in Iowa City, son of Lowell and Corinne (Hoefker) Schoer. Jon graduated from Solon High School in 1981, received his Bachelor of Science from Luther College in 1985, his Masters of Science from Iowa State University in 1989, his Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from Texas A&M in 1997, then did his post-doc at Texas A&M. He married Deborah Fedge on Dec. 28, 1986, at Zion Lutheran Church of Iowa City.

Jon was a visiting professor at the University of Northern Iowa from 1999-2003, then an associate professor of chemistry at Valparaiso University from 2003-2019. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Valparaiso.

Survivors: his mother of Iowa City; his wife; a son, Eric (Brittany) Schoer of Alamosa, Colo.; a daughter, Kathryn Schoer of Houston, Texas; two brothers, Darren (Julie) Schoer of Madison, Wis., and Alan (Toni) Schoer of Dubuque; a sister, Renee Schoer of Valparaiso, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his father in 2016.