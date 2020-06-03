Dr. Jonathan K. Schoer

(1962-2020)
CEDAR FALLS -- Dr. Jonathan Kevin Schoer, 57, of Cedar Falls and formerly of Valparaiso, Ind., died May 30 at Deery Suites at Western Home Communities from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).
He was born Dec. 8, 1962, in Iowa City, son of Lowell and Corinne (Hoefker) Schoer. Jon graduated from Solon High School in 1981, received his Bachelor of Science from Luther College in 1985, his Masters of Science from Iowa State University in 1989, his Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from Texas A&M in 1997, then did his post-doc at Texas A&M. He married Deborah Fedge on Dec. 28, 1986, at Zion Lutheran Church of Iowa City.
Jon was a visiting professor at the University of Northern Iowa from 1999-2003, then an associate professor of chemistry at Valparaiso University from 2003-2019. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Valparaiso.
Survivors: his mother of Iowa City; his wife; a son, Eric (Brittany) Schoer of Alamosa, Colo.; a daughter, Kathryn Schoer of Houston, Texas; two brothers, Darren (Julie) Schoer of Madison, Wis., and Alan (Toni) Schoer of Dubuque; a sister, Renee Schoer of Valparaiso, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his father in 2016.
Memorial Service: will be private with an inurnment at a later date at Oakland Cemetery of Iowa City.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for scholarship funds at Luther College, Trinity University, and Valparaiso University.
Jon had a passion for life-long learning and was a teacher of anything and everything. He loved all things pertaining to nature including hiking, skiing, water conservation, and native woodland and grassland plants. Jon loved card games, board games and puzzles.
