CEDAR FALLS-Dr. John Francis Maughan, 88, of Cedar Falls, passed away Christmas morning, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital, Waterloo, Iowa. John was born Oct. 29, 1933, in Leon, Iowa, the son of Clyde Nicholas and Helen Clare (Gammill) Maughan. He attended school in Leon where he played football and was a lifeguard at the city pool. He graduated from Leon High School in 1952. He graduated from the University of Iowa pre-medical program in 1954 and from the medical school in 1958. John met the love of his life, Ruth Anna (Witthoft) in August of 1957. They dated almost every night until they married June 22, 1958. John and Ruth raised three children, son John II and twin daughters Laura and Linda. In 1958, John interned at Broadlawns Hospital, Des Moines, Iowa, and in 1959 he opened a general practice in Baxter, Iowa, where Ruth worked as his office nurse. In 1968, he moved his practice to Newton, Iowa where he practiced until 1969 when he returned to the University of Iowa for a three-year radiology residency. In 1972, John and his family moved to Cedar Falls, Iowa, when John began serve as a radiologist at Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo. While at Allen he also worked at Sartori Memorial Hospital, Cedar Falls, Grundy County Memorial Hospital, Grundy Center, Iowa, and Waverly Municipal Hospital, Waverly, Iowa. He met many wonderful people while working in medicine and retired in June of 1997.