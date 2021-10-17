CEDAR FALLS-Dr. Jian “Lee” Li, Ph.D. of Cedar Falls, died Friday, October 8, 2021 at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. He was born in 1957 in Chengdu, China. Professor Jian “Lee” Li began his career at the University of Northern Iowa as a Visiting Professor of Anthropology in 2001, earning his appointment to Assistant Professor in 2003 and his promotion to Associate Professor pf Anthropology with tenure in 2010. His research interests included medical anthropology, food and nutrition, and economic development and health care. His primary field research was conducted in his native China, but he also conducted cutting-edge ethnographic research among the Yao people of Northern Thailand. Jian earned his Ph.D. degree in Anthropology from the University of Kansas in 2000. Dr. Li taught several courses at UNI including Culture, Disease and Healing, Food and Culture and Introduction to Cultural Anthropology. Respected by his students and appreciated by his colleagues, Professor Li will be greatly missed. Dr. Mark Grey, Head of the UNI Department of Sociology, Anthropology and Criminology, stated, “The department has lost a valued colleague and friend. The unique cultural and academic perspectives he brought to the department and his students can never be adequately replaced.” Jian became a naturalized citizen of the United States in October 2019. He is survived by his wife, Ling, and two children.