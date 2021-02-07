Dr. Jay Paul Ginther M.D.
July 10, 1946-February 4, 2021
Dr. Jay Paul Ginther M.D., 74, of Waterloo, passed peacefully at 2:30am on February 4, 2021 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital after a long history of battling heart problems. Music that he had performed with the Metropolitan Chorale played in the background. His wife, Ann, and their three adult children, Katrina, Greg, and Alex were with him. He believed in God the Creator that holds all of nature in balance, and he believed that death was an opening to the fullness of God's presence. In the end, Jay was sorry to leave us, but too tired to stay any longer.
Jay was born July 10, 1946 in Jersey City, NJ to Dorothea (Halloran) Guinther M.D. and John Paul Guinther M.D. Jay attended Wesleyan College in Connecticut where he was active in the Glee Club and Church Choir. Jay earned his M.D. from Columbia University in New York City. He was completing his surgical internship at the University of Minnesota Hospital where he met his wife Ann (Willenbring) Ginther. His Orthopedic Residency was at Northwestern University in Chicago. In 1977, Lieutenant Commander Jay P. Ginther served as an Orthopedic Surgeon at the Naval Regional Medical Center in Charleston, S.C. In 1979, the family moved to Clinton, IA and in 1992, the family moved to Waterloo, IA. As an orthopedic surgeon, Jay served Covenant Medical Center, Allen Memorial Hospital, Cedar Falls Sartori Hospital, Waverly Health Center, and Grundy County Memorial Hospital over the years. In 2010, he founded the Cedar Valley Bone Health Institute to promote strong bones and to prevent fractures. He has spoken on this subject in 19 states and written a research article in “Endocrine Practice” a professional journal. He presented research at the National Osteoporosis Foundation and at the American Society for Bone Mineral Research meetings. Jay was the Founder and President of the Iowa Bone Club. He was recognized as a national leader in bone health.
In his youth, Jay was very active in the Boy Scouts of America. In his 30's he ran the Boston Marathon. As an adult, he was involved in the Rotary Club. He was passionate about traveling around the world to experience new cultures, foods, and study history. Jay was a wine enthusiast and active member in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls wine club. Jay and Ann loved music and sponsored many symphony fundraisers. Jay enjoyed nature throughout his life; whether it was gardening, exploring national parks, or walks with his wife through local trails in Waterloo. He was also a proud member of Mensa.
Jay is survived by Ann Willenbring Ginther, his loving wife of 45 years; a daughter, Katrina and her husband Steve Thompson; two sons, Greg and his wife Erika and Alex and his wife Tiffany. His greatest joy was being with Katrina's children, Richard Jay (10) and Gwen (7) and Greg's children, Trevor (5) and Isabel (3).
Jay is also survived by his sister Dot, her husband Paul Bauer and their daughters, Megan and Juliet, her husband Dave Steinbrunner and their children, Isabella (12) and Noah (9); a brother, Bill Guinther and his wife Sheila; and his Aunt Henrietta Siodlowski (96) who was his inspiration and is on the poster in his waiting room.
There will be no official Celebration of Life till later in the year when family and friends can gather.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following:
Westminster Presbyterian Church Music Ministry
Cedar Valley Arboretum
National Osteoporosis Foundation
Or any charity that you feel passionate about.
For more, visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com
