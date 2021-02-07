Dr. Jay Paul Ginther M.D., 74, of Waterloo, passed peacefully at 2:30am on February 4, 2021 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital after a long history of battling heart problems. Music that he had performed with the Metropolitan Chorale played in the background. His wife, Ann, and their three adult children, Katrina, Greg, and Alex were with him. He believed in God the Creator that holds all of nature in balance, and he believed that death was an opening to the fullness of God's presence. In the end, Jay was sorry to leave us, but too tired to stay any longer.

Jay was born July 10, 1946 in Jersey City, NJ to Dorothea (Halloran) Guinther M.D. and John Paul Guinther M.D. Jay attended Wesleyan College in Connecticut where he was active in the Glee Club and Church Choir. Jay earned his M.D. from Columbia University in New York City. He was completing his surgical internship at the University of Minnesota Hospital where he met his wife Ann (Willenbring) Ginther. His Orthopedic Residency was at Northwestern University in Chicago. In 1977, Lieutenant Commander Jay P. Ginther served as an Orthopedic Surgeon at the Naval Regional Medical Center in Charleston, S.C. In 1979, the family moved to Clinton, IA and in 1992, the family moved to Waterloo, IA. As an orthopedic surgeon, Jay served Covenant Medical Center, Allen Memorial Hospital, Cedar Falls Sartori Hospital, Waverly Health Center, and Grundy County Memorial Hospital over the years. In 2010, he founded the Cedar Valley Bone Health Institute to promote strong bones and to prevent fractures. He has spoken on this subject in 19 states and written a research article in “Endocrine Practice” a professional journal. He presented research at the National Osteoporosis Foundation and at the American Society for Bone Mineral Research meetings. Jay was the Founder and President of the Iowa Bone Club. He was recognized as a national leader in bone health.