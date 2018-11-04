Try 1 month for 99¢
Dr. Jack D. Wilkinson Sr.

Dr. Jack Wilkinson Sr.

CEDAR FALLS — Dr. Jack Dale Wilkinson Sr., 87, of Cedar Falls, died Sept. 3 at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

He was born Jan. 27, 1931, in Ottumwa, son of Lester and Pansy (Collins) Wilkinson. He married Carole Johnson on June 7, 1953, in Ottumwa.

He was a 1948 graduate of Ottumwa High School, earned his B.A. in 1952 and M.A. in 1958 from Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) and his Ph.D. in 1970 from Iowa State University. Jack taught at Aplington Community Schools, Beloit (Wis.) Junior High School and La Habra High School and Fullerton Junior College in California. In 1962, he returned to State College of Iowa (UNI) and was a professor in the Math Education Department for 49 years, retiring in 2011. Jack was a member of the Rotary Club. He was elected to the UNI Hall of Fame for his service to the university.

Survived by: his wife of Cedar Falls; his son, Walter Milton (Karen) Wilkinson of Plano, Texas; three daughters, Laura Joyce (Jeffrey) Flicker of Silver Spring, Md., Leslie Jane (David) Brandt of Rochester, Minn., and Martha Beth Wilkinson of Greene; nine grandchildren, Jaci Wilkinson, Sidney and Max Flicker, Robin, Tracy and Clare Brandt, Josh (Nicki) and Jeremy (Bethany) Wilkinson, and Zachri (Amelia) Volgarino; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Jack Dale Wilkinson Jr.; and his stepfather, Larry Wallen.

Services: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.

Memorials: may be directed to the William Lang Education Fund, the UNI Scholarship Athletic Fund, or an organization of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Jack was passionate about UNI and the Panthers.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Dr. Jack D. Wilkinson Sr. (1931-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments