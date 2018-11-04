CEDAR FALLS — Dr. Jack Dale Wilkinson Sr., 87, of Cedar Falls, died Sept. 3 at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
He was born Jan. 27, 1931, in Ottumwa, son of Lester and Pansy (Collins) Wilkinson. He married Carole Johnson on June 7, 1953, in Ottumwa.
He was a 1948 graduate of Ottumwa High School, earned his B.A. in 1952 and M.A. in 1958 from Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) and his Ph.D. in 1970 from Iowa State University. Jack taught at Aplington Community Schools, Beloit (Wis.) Junior High School and La Habra High School and Fullerton Junior College in California. In 1962, he returned to State College of Iowa (UNI) and was a professor in the Math Education Department for 49 years, retiring in 2011. Jack was a member of the Rotary Club. He was elected to the UNI Hall of Fame for his service to the university.
Survived by: his wife of Cedar Falls; his son, Walter Milton (Karen) Wilkinson of Plano, Texas; three daughters, Laura Joyce (Jeffrey) Flicker of Silver Spring, Md., Leslie Jane (David) Brandt of Rochester, Minn., and Martha Beth Wilkinson of Greene; nine grandchildren, Jaci Wilkinson, Sidney and Max Flicker, Robin, Tracy and Clare Brandt, Josh (Nicki) and Jeremy (Bethany) Wilkinson, and Zachri (Amelia) Volgarino; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Jack Dale Wilkinson Jr.; and his stepfather, Larry Wallen.
Services: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
Memorials: may be directed to the William Lang Education Fund, the UNI Scholarship Athletic Fund, or an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Jack was passionate about UNI and the Panthers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.