Dr. Hattie Mae Middleton

(1935-2020)

DES MOINES — Dr. Hattie Middleton, 84, of Des Moines and formerly of the metro area, died Thursday, May 7, at Prairie Hills Senior Living in Des Moines.

She was born June 26, 1935, in Tifton, Ga., daughter of Willie and Hattie Byrd. Hattie earned her undergraduate degree at Florida A&M University, later received a master’s degree at the University of Northern Iowa, and her doctorate at Kansas State University. After college, Hattie was chief dietician at Schoitz Memorial Hospital. She married Ernest “Jimmy” Middleton.

Hattie was a professor at the University of Northern Iowa and later taught in China as part of a teachers’ exchange through the University of Northern Iowa. She was a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, OES, Unity Presbyterian Church in Waterloo and Bethel AME Church in Des Moines, and the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Survivors: a daughter, Maggie (Sherman) Isaac; siblings, Willie (Alma) Byrd Jr., Maggielene Bostick and Lea (Isaac) Ragsdale; numerous nieces and nephews; a host of cousins.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and her husband, Jimmy.