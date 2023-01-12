Dr. Gloria Kirkland Holmes

August 29, 1952-December 20, 2022

WATERLOO–Dr. Gloria Kirkland Holmes, 70, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022. She was born on August 29, 1952 in Charleston, SC to Hubert and Louise Kirkland.

She was the founding 1st Lady of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, located at 633 Walnut St., Waterloo, IA for 32 years. She also was a retired Professor Emeritus of the University of Northern Iowa after 41 plus years of service. She was a monumental pillar within the Cedar Valley.

Memorials may be directed to her children, Chondraah, Corey, Jawanza, HaLanier and family at 402 Courtland St., Waterloo, IA 50703 and 633 Walnut St., Waterloo, IA 50703.

Visitation will be held 4-6 PM Friday, January 13, 2023 at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 805 Adams St., Waterloo, IA 50703. The Homegoing Celebration will be 11 AM Saturday, January 14, 2023 also at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Sanders Funeral Services is assisting the family.