Dr. Douglas K. Lindner, age 67, of Blacksburg VA, passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 1.

Douglas was born in Waverly, Iowa to the late Sherwin and Shirley Lindner. He is survived by his brother, Robert (Mari) of Maxwell IA and aunts, uncles and cousins across the country. Services are currently pending, for further information please refer to hornefuneralservice.com.

