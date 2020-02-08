You have free articles remaining.
Dr. Douglas K. Lindner, age 67, of Blacksburg VA, passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 1.
Douglas was born in Waverly, Iowa to the late Sherwin and Shirley Lindner. He is survived by his brother, Robert (Mari) of Maxwell IA and aunts, uncles and cousins across the country. Services are currently pending, for further information please refer to hornefuneralservice.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Lindner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.