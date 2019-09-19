{{featured_button_text}}
Donald Ahrenholz

Dr. Donald J. Ahrenholz

(1934-2019)

WATERLOO — Dr. Donald J. Ahrenholz, 85, of Wheaton, Ill., formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Sept. 17.

He was born May 16, 1934, in Waterloo.

He attended Drake University and Wheaton College and graduated from the University of Iowa Medical School. After residencies at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines (general surgery) and Medical College of Wisconsin (plastic surgery), he entered practice in West Point, N.Y. (U.S. Military Academy) and Cedar Falls and Waterloo, until retiring to the Wheaton vicinity in 1998.

Don served as an elder of churches in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, and Wheaton, and on the board of the Cedar Falls Bible Conference. In concert with other leaders, he helped bring Logos Bookstores to Cedar Falls and was a founding member of Young Life Committee in Cedar Falls/Waterloo.

Survived by: his wife of 59 years, Lynne; his sons, Steve (Carol), Mark (Nancy) and Kevin (April); 16 grandchildren, Maggie (Thomas) Yates, Timothy (Kaitlin) Ahrenholz, Matthew Ahrenholz, William Ahrenholz, James (Andi) Ahrenholz, Amy Ahrenholz, Joshua Ahrenholz, Sara Ahrenholz, George Ahrenholz, Tess (Jake) Dyson, Samuel Ahrenholz, Adam Ahrenholz, Sean Noeller, Annebeth Ahrenholz, Aspen Ahrenholz and Wren Ahrenholz; two great-grandchildren, Ezra and Finley Yates; a sister, Anne (the late Albert) Nesbit; and a brother-in-law, Doug (Jan) Dunkerton.

Preceded in death by: his brothers, Andrew (the late Katherine), Henry (the late Catherine) and Marion (Doreen).

Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Hultgren Funeral Home, Wheaton, with burial at Wheaton Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Cedar Falls Bible Conference, 439 N. Division St., Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613. To donate online, go to www.aplos.com/aws/giveedarFallsBibleConference or make checks payable to Cedar Falls Bible Conference and include “In Memory of Donald Ahrenholz” in the memo line.

Condolences may be left at hultgrenfh.com.

Don enjoyed fishing and Iowa Hawkeye football, and he never tired of singing the praises of his Lord Jesus Christ.

