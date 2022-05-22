Dr. Donald E. Hayes
December 3, 1947-May 16, 2022
Dr. Donald E. Hayes passed away May 16, 2022. He was 74 years old. He was born in New York City on December 3, 1947. He obtained a medical degree from Creighton University, Omaha, NE and worked his professional life as a Pathologist at St. Francis/Covenant hospital in Waterloo, IA. He married Marjorie Ruth Harms on August 15, 1987, in Ackley, Iowa. He retired in 2007 and he and Marjorie moved to Prescott Valley, AZ.
Don enjoyed many hobbies, was an avid reader, backpacker and hiker. He also enjoyed traveling the world and visiting many museums.
He is survived by his wife Marjorie, brother and sister-in-law Eugene and Marie Harms, nephews Alex Harms and his fiancee Paige Vaden, Christian Harms and his wife Megan, and great nephew Felix and great niece Rowan, as well as cousins on the East Coast.
A wake to celebrate his life is being planned for later in 2022 in Waterloo, IA.
