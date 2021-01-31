February 9, 1950—January 26, 2021
CEDAR FALLS—Dr. Daniel Joseph Power, 70, of Cedar Falls, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, from natural causes. He was born February 9, 1950, in Waterloo, son of LaVern “Joseph” and Maxine (Jindrich) Power. Dan graduated from West High School with the Class of 1968; then earned his Bachelor of Science in 1974 and his Master of Arts in 1977 from the University of Iowa; and his MBA in 1981 and his PhD in 1982 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His first faculty position was with the University of Maryland-College Park where he met the graduate assistant to a colleague with a neighboring office, Carol Pokodner. Dan and Carol were married January 12, 1985, at the Beth Torah Congregation of Hyattsville, MD. They moved their family to Cedar Falls in August of 1989 when Dan became Professor and Management Department Head in the College of Business at the University of Northern Iowa. In 1996, he served as Acting Dean for the College of Business and remained, to date, an active member of the Faculty. Dan’s expertise was renowned and he served as a lecturer or visiting scholar abroad at universities in Italy, Spain, India, Ireland, Brazil, Columbia, Russia, China and Turkey. He was a widely published author of numerous journals and seven books.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Carol, of Cedar Falls; his sons, Alexander of Ankeny, Benjamin (Jessica) of Kansas City, MO, and Gregory (Lillian) of Iowa City; 2 brothers, Mark (Debra) of Ames and Timothy (Angela) of St. Louis, MO; and many dear colleagues, friends and family members.
Dan’s memorial service was held on Friday, January 29, 2021, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the UNI Foundation (204 Commons, Cedar Falls, IA 50614-0282) for a scholarship in the College of Business to be established in Dan’s name. To leave a condolence or to view a video of Dan’s service, please visit www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Dan was a born leader and innovative thinker. In high school he attended Boys’ State, was an honor scholar and, already, a gifted speaker. In college, Dan held a leadership role in the U of I Democrats and was Johnson County Democratic Chairman. Dan served as Chair of the University of Northern Iowa Faculty, Chair of the UNI Faculty Senate and President of UNI United Faculty-AAUP, the faculty collective bargaining group. The roles he cherished most of all, however, were husband to his loving wife and father to his accomplished sons.
