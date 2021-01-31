CEDAR FALLS—Dr. Daniel Joseph Power, 70, of Cedar Falls, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, from natural causes. He was born February 9, 1950, in Waterloo, son of LaVern “Joseph” and Maxine (Jindrich) Power. Dan graduated from West High School with the Class of 1968; then earned his Bachelor of Science in 1974 and his Master of Arts in 1977 from the University of Iowa; and his MBA in 1981 and his PhD in 1982 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His first faculty position was with the University of Maryland-College Park where he met the graduate assistant to a colleague with a neighboring office, Carol Pokodner. Dan and Carol were married January 12, 1985, at the Beth Torah Congregation of Hyattsville, MD. They moved their family to Cedar Falls in August of 1989 when Dan became Professor and Management Department Head in the College of Business at the University of Northern Iowa. In 1996, he served as Acting Dean for the College of Business and remained, to date, an active member of the Faculty. Dan’s expertise was renowned and he served as a lecturer or visiting scholar abroad at universities in Italy, Spain, India, Ireland, Brazil, Columbia, Russia, China and Turkey. He was a widely published author of numerous journals and seven books.