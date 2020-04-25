Dr. Daniel J. Murphy

He was born Sept. 23, 1944, in Alton. He received his doctorate in medicine (MD) from the University of Iowa Medical School in 1970. Then he began a humanitarian medical odyssey that filled the rest of his days.

He served as a physician at the United Farm Workers Health Clinic in Delano, Calif., he trained barefoot doctors in the mountains of Mozambique and ended his career at a clinic he created in Dili, East Timor. Dan was the runner up in the annual “The One” Rotary award, a worldwide competition for humanitarian work. He was a recipient of the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine as well as the Sergio Vieira de Mello Award for his work in Timor Leste. In 2009 he was presented the Medal of Merit, the country’s highest honor by former President and Nobel Laureate Jose Ramos-Horta.