Dr. Daniel J. Murphy

CEDAR FALLS — Daniel John Murphy, 75, formerly of Cedar Falls, died of a heart attack on April 14, 2020, in Dili, East Timor.
He was born Sept. 23, 1944, in Alton. He received his doctorate in medicine (MD) from the University of Iowa Medical School in 1970. Then he began a humanitarian medical odyssey that filled the rest of his days.
He served as a physician at the United Farm Workers Health Clinic in Delano, Calif., he trained barefoot doctors in the mountains of Mozambique and ended his career at a clinic he created in Dili, East Timor. Dan was the runner up in the annual “The One” Rotary award, a worldwide competition for humanitarian work. He was a recipient of the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine as well as the Sergio Vieira de Mello Award for his work in Timor Leste. In 2009 he was presented the Medal of Merit, the country’s highest honor by former President and Nobel Laureate Jose Ramos-Horta.
Survivors: two sons, Liam and Conor, both of Decorah; a grandson, Jack; four siblings, Mary Fegebank of Orlando Fla., Mike Murphy of Pullman Wash., Ann O’Fallon of Minneapolis Minn., and Maureen Murphy of Cedar Falls; and many nieces and nephews and countless cousins.
Memorials: to East Timor Hearts Fund (https:/easttimorheartsfund.org.au), or sent to Maureen Murphy, 315 Olive St., Cedar Falls, IA 50613.
Services: The extraordinary circumstances of our time prevent gathering together; his family hopes that the months ahead will allow for a celebration of his life well-lived.
Over his 20 years in Dili, Dan never charged a patient for their care and never took a salary. Daniel was a man of passion and justice.
