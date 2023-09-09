Dr. Charles William "Chuck" Kromer

March 22, 1928 - September 6, 2023

Dr. Charles William "Chuck" Kromer, 95, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away in his sleep on September 6, 2023, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Charles was born on March 22, 1928, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Dr. Erwin Henry "Erv" and LaVera (Prestien) Kromer. Chuck was baptized on April 8, 1928, and confirmed on March 22, 1942, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. After graduating from the Waverly High School in 1946, he served from July 23, 1946 to February 4, 1948 in the U.S. Marine Corps. After his discharge, he enrolled at the University of Iowa to pursue a degree in Dentistry. While at the University of Iowa, Chuck met Jean Wilson, as they were both students. On February 15, 1952, Chuck was united in marriage to Jean M. Wilson in Iowa City, Iowa. The couple made their home in Iowa City, where Chuck continued his schooling, graduating in June of 1954. The couple moved to Waverly, and Chuck entered practice with his father until he retired in 1994, after 40 years of service.

Chuck was a lifetime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly, where he served on various boards, including church council and was also Chairman of the Lutheran School Board. He was a member and past president of Waverly Rotary Club, University of Iowa Alumni Association, Phi Kappa Psi social fraternity and Delta Sigma Delta professional fraternity, I Club, was a four-year letter winner for the Iowa Hawkeye Golf Team, a life member of the Iowa Dental Society and other various dental organizations. The hobbies of the Kromer family have included an active family involvement in numerous types of sports and family travel. Chuck also enjoyed hunting, golf, skiing, fly fishing, (trips to Alaska and especially his annual fly-fishing trip to Montana, which was started in 1959). Above all his wife, Jean, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his greatest love. Chuck is survived by his wife, Jean Kromer of Waverly, Iowa; son, Steve Kromer of Arlington, Virginia; daughter, Leslie (Brent) Vogt of Manlius, New York; four grandchildren, Jessica (Kyle) Martin, Austin Kromer, Lukas Vogt and Logan Vogt; two great-grandchildren, Savannah and Westen Martin; and a sister, Susan (Bob) Bortz of Cedar Rapids.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter-in-law, Irma J. Kromer; a brother, Paul Kromer; and a sister, Shirley Perkins.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023, St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also for one hour prior to services on Friday at the church. Burial of his cremains will be held in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly, with military honors conducted by the Waverly Veterans Honor Guard. Memorials may be directed to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School. Online condolences for Chuck's family may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

