September 10, 1930-November 21, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Dr. Charles “Chuck” Roudebush, DDS, 92, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, November 21, 2022, at Unity Point Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Chuck was born on September 10, 1930, in Waterloo, son of Warren and Eleanor (Hursch) Roudebush. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1948 and graduated from dental school at the University of Iowa in 1956. Chuck served 2 years in the US Navy, as a dentist, while stationed in California. He returned to his hometown and partnered with Dr. Davenport, then had his own Dr. Roudebush dental practice until he partnered with Dr Edwards in July of 1979. He sold his practice to Dr. Edwards in 1989.

On August 30, 1953, Chuck married Ellie MacNeill. She preceded him in death on September 28, 1991. He married again on July 8, 1995, to Marilyn Oleson.

Chuck enjoyed boating on the Mississippi River, traveling in the motor home to interesting places in the United States, and winters in the condo in Florida. He also enjoyed golf and even made a hole-in-one. His interests included gardening, fireworks, model airplanes, cooking, grocery shopping, music, and playing cards, especially gin, poker, and bridge. He also was an enthusiastic HAWKEYE fan! Chuck was honored to participate in an honor flight to Washington DC on September 13, 2016. He was accompanied by his step Grandson, Air Force Veteran Brice Oleson. Chuck attended his 65th University of Iowa Dental School Reunion on September 17, 2021, accompanied by his wife, Marilyn, and two daughters Leigh and Tracy. He was also a past President and 50-year member of the Lion’s Club in Waterloo, and a member of the Elks Club.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughters, Leigh Ann (Greg) Nordmeyer of Shoreview, MN, and Tracy Michelsen of Waterloo; son Eric (Barb) Roudebush of Ft. Myers, FL; stepdaughter Denise Jensen of Cedar Falls; stepson Clayton (Barb) Oleson of Altoona; grandchildren: Steph (Trevor) Gearhart, Jess Nordmeyer and Jess (Max) Wilhelmy; step grandchildren: Heath (Jessica) Maas, Justin (Erin) Maas, Ashley Jensen, Brice (Clare) Oleson, and Brianna Oleson. Great Grandchildren: Isla Wilhelmy, Step Great Grandchildren: Michael Bauserman, Aidan Fults, Madeleine, Heather, William, Madi, Ella and Makayla Maas, Alice, Arthur, and Albert Oleson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Ellie, and son, Steven Charles.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls with visitation one hour prior. Lunch will be served at the church following the service. lnurnment at Waterloo Memorial Park.

Memorials may be directed to: Unity Point Hospice (3731 University Ave, Waterloo, IA), Waterloo Visiting Nursing Association (2530 University Ave, Suite 3, Waterloo, Iowa 50701), Home Instead (1844 W. Ridgeway Ave. Waterloo, 50701), First United Methodist Church, Cedar Falls.

Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.