On February 6, 2020 Dr. Braden Stevenson passed away peacefully at the Iowa Jewish Senior Life Center in Des Moines, Iowa. At his request, no services will be held.

A native and loyal Iowan, Braden was born April 25, 1936 in Fort Dodge, Iowa but resided in Humboldt, Iowa. He was the only son of the six children of Clifford C. and Della (Gochenour) Stevenson. Braden graduated from Humboldt High School where he was President of the Class of 1954. After receiving his medical degree from the University of Iowa in 1962, Braden worked as a dedicated urologist in private practice. He first served the Waterloo community then moved to Bloomfield in 1977, where he served a number of southeast Iowa hospitals and clinics until his retirement in 1992.

Braden was blessed by four children, Becky Taylor, Peter Stevenson, Elisabeth Reynoldson and Sarah Smith.

On May 29, 1992 in Breckenridge, Colorado, Braden married Nancy (Van Dine) Nigut-Stevenson.

Braden was an avid reader who loved bicycling, traveling and taking long walks. His passion for classical music and opera moved him to serve on the board of the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Symphony. He was a meticulous furniture builder who enjoyed making improvements on his farm near Bloomfield. He had a determined spirit and a zest for life that inspired those around him.

