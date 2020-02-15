On February 6, 2020 Dr. Braden Stevenson passed away peacefully at the Iowa Jewish Senior Life Center in Des Moines, Iowa. At his request, no services will be held.
A native and loyal Iowan, Braden was born April 25, 1936 in Fort Dodge, Iowa but resided in Humboldt, Iowa. He was the only son of the six children of Clifford C. and Della (Gochenour) Stevenson. Braden graduated from Humboldt High School where he was President of the Class of 1954. After receiving his medical degree from the University of Iowa in 1962, Braden worked as a dedicated urologist in private practice. He first served the Waterloo community then moved to Bloomfield in 1977, where he served a number of southeast Iowa hospitals and clinics until his retirement in 1992.
Braden was blessed by four children, Becky Taylor, Peter Stevenson, Elisabeth Reynoldson and Sarah Smith.
On May 29, 1992 in Breckenridge, Colorado, Braden married Nancy (Van Dine) Nigut-Stevenson.
Braden was an avid reader who loved bicycling, traveling and taking long walks. His passion for classical music and opera moved him to serve on the board of the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Symphony. He was a meticulous furniture builder who enjoyed making improvements on his farm near Bloomfield. He had a determined spirit and a zest for life that inspired those around him.
Braden's children and grandchildren benefited from his limitless thirst for knowledge, his encyclopedic recall, and his reassuring presence. A clear-eyed realist, he shunned attention and expected much of himself and others.
In his later years, though Braden had Parkinson's disease, he chose to live every day to the fullest. Braden's family would like to express their appreciation to all for the outpouring of support in the past year. They extend a special thank you to Rosa Campos, CNA, with whom Braden has a special bond, and the Jewish Senior Life Center for their compassionate care.
Braden's family includes his loving wife and best friend, Nancy; daughter, Rebecca Taylor with grandson, Daniel Taylor of Austin; son, Peter Braden Stevenson (Barbara Bremner) with grandsons, Xavier and Gabriel Stevenson of Des Moines; daughter, Elisabeth (Bob) Reynoldson with grandsons, Samuel and John Reynoldson of Osceola; daughter, Sarah (Jeff) Smith with grandsons, Alex and Carson Smith of Webster Grove, Missouri and Nicholas Smith (preceding him); stepson, Rush (Elizabeth) Nigut with grandchildren, Alec and Will Nigut of Des Moines and stepson, Roman (Jennifer) Nigut with grandchildren, Madalynn and Brooks Nigut of Kennett, Missouri.
Braden will be fondly remembered for his kindness and compassion for others. He will be missed by his family, friends and former patients.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741-5014.
ARRANGEMENTS BY ILES ~ DUNN'S CHAPEL. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
