Dr. Albert R. Gilgen

September 19, 1930—January 4, 2021

Dr. Gilgen’s parents emigrated from Switzerland in the mid-1920s, and he was born in Akron, Ohio September 19th, 1930. His parents moved back to Switzerland in 1932, returning to the States in 1936. He attended kindergarten in Bern while in Switzerland. His first language was “Swiss German.” Interestingly, although his mother’s father, Rudolph Rufer, was Swiss, her mother, Jeanne Pauline Augustine Bunel, was French. Dr. Gilgen’s mother was born in England because both of her parents were living in Windsor at the time.

He grew up in Akron and graduated from Garfield High School in 1948 as President of his class and Salutatorian. He also won the Busch & Lomb Science Award and Manhood Cup. He was awarded a Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) Scholarship, which paid for most of his expenses at Princeton University, from which he graduated in 1952 with a B.A. in chemistry and a commission in the Navy as an Ensign.

He served on the Destroyer USS James C. Owen (DD 776), stationed in Norfolk, Virginia. In 1953, his ship went to Korea as the conflict between North and South Korea was ending. During his time in the Navy (1952-1955), his ship circumnavigated the globe. He also crossed the Equator changing his status from “Polliwog” to “Shellback.”