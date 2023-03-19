June 20, 1943- March 15, 2023
Doyle J. Kurtz, 79, of Huntsville, MO passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Columbia, MO.
Doyle was born on June 20, 1943, to Leonard and Frances Kurtz of Jesup, Iowa. He married the love of his life, Kary, in 1967, and were married until her death on February 27, 2019. Doyle spent many years working at John Deere in Waterloo, IA, retiring on April 30, 2002. Upon retirement, both Doyle and Kary moved to Wittmann, AZ, and spent their golden years together. After Kary’s passing, Doyle spent his final years with his beloved daughter Kara and her husband Dean on their farm in Huntsville, MO. Doyle loved being outdoors and spending time with their many animals.
Survivors include a son, Kallin (Diana) Kurtz, of Houston, Texas, a daughter, Kara (Dean) Ryherd of Huntsville, MO, and a daughter Deanna Kurtz of Waterloo, IA. Eight grandchildren, Samantha, Jarod, Jacob, Kaianne, Kayden, Katie, Riley, and Gretchen, and five great-grandchildren, Maverick, Paisley, Gizzel, Jazzlynn, and Everly.
Public visitation and services will not be held.
