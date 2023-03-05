April 29, 1957-March 1, 2023
VINTON-Douglas William “Doug” Welter, 65, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Unity Point St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
Graveside services will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo at a later date.
Doug was born April 29, 1957 in Waterloo, the son of Vincent and Ann (McDermott) Welter. He graduated from Waterloo Columbus High School with the class of 1976. He lived most of his life in Waterloo, moving to Vinton in 2009. He had recently moved to Cedar Rapids in early 2023. In his leisure time, Doug enjoyed taking walks and especially fishing.
He is survived by his sister, Michelle (Jeff) Matheny; nephew, Matt (Stephanie) Matheny, all of Van Horne; great-nephews and niece, Tate Kettler, Ashlyn Erger, Caden Erger, Nate Matheny, and Gabe Matheny; as well as his aunts, uncles, and many cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his niece, Tamie Matheny; nephew Tony Olson; and several aunts and uncles.
The family would like to thank North Star of Vinton, and To The Rescue of Cedar Rapids for the assistance and care of Doug throughout the years.
