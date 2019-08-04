(1943-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Douglas T. Pine, 76, of Streetsboro, Ohio, formerly of Freehold, N.J., and Cedar Falls, died July 10.
He was born July 6, 1943, in New Brunswick, N.J., son of M. Stanley and Esther Pine.
He attended Freehold High School. He then attended State University of New York at Oswego for his undergraduate degree. While attending Trenton State for his master’s degree, he taught woodworking/shop at Barkalow Middle School in Freehold. He then went on to the Ohio State University for his doctorate in philosophy (1973).
In 1973 he moved his family from Ohio to Iowa where he taught at the University of Northern Iowa (UNI) until 1978. He then taught at Kentucky State until 1982 and returned to teach at UNI until he retired in 2000. During his years at UNI, he was a member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers.
Survived by: his brother, Bruce (Wendy) Pine of California; six children, Taylor (Nancy) Pine of Freehold; Beth Pine of Freehold; Sharon Barney of North English; Meg (Steve) Downing of Streetsboro; Christine Pine Eilers of McHenry, Ill.; and Adlai (Jane) Griffith of Minneapolis; nine grandchildren, Taylor Pine, Matthew Pine, Jacob Barney, Elizabeth Barney, Sonia Downing, Angelo Downing, Forest Griffith, Phoenix Griffith and Florian Griffith; and two nieces, Cara Pine and Laurel Pine.
Preceded in death by: his wife, Janet Marsh Pine; and his parents.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at www.myeloma.org.
Celebration of Life: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 12 at the American Hotel in Freehold.
Doug enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and spending time with his grandchildren.
