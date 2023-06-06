May 29, 1965-May 28, 2023

DUNKERTON-Douglas Stearns, 57, of Dunkerton passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023 at the Guttenberg Municipal Hospital due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. A Celebration of Doug’s life will be from 4:00-6:30 PM on Friday, June 9, 2023 at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein. Memorial services will then begin at 6:30 p.m. with Kristi Kidrowski officiating. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

Douglas John Stearns was born in Waterloo on May 29, 1965 to parents John and Sue (Ohl) Stearns. He graduated from Wapsi Valley High School in Fairbank with the class of 1983. He then attended Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo for Automotive Mechanics. On June 24, 1989 he was united in marriage with Theresa Clark Dunkerton. In Doug’s professional life, he was a construction worker, specializing in concrete. He took great pride in his work and was often booked for the season well before it began. He was currently employed with Kite Construction in Jesup.

In his free time, Doug enjoyed being outdoors. His favorite hobbies included fishing, ice fishing, mushroom hunting, and riding his motorcycle. Doug loved his grandchildren and was looking forward to his grandchild due in October.

Left to celebrate Doug’s life are his parents John and Sue Stearns; his children: Brittany (Jerry Boyd) Stearns of Waterloo, Cory (Amy) Stearns of Waterloo and Staci (Colby) White of Waterloo; his grandchildren: Kamery, Rykyn and Damien Davidson, as well as one on the way; his sisters: Cindee (John) Lichter of Galva and Connie (Marty) Hillman of Maynard; his mother-in-law Pam Clark of Fairbank; his brothers-in-law: Jeremy (Brandee) Clark of Waverly and Mike Clark of Dewar; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Theresa (2019); his brother Scott Stearns (2016) and his “furbaby” Pringles.