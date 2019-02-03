Douglas S. Kennedy

Douglas Scott Kennedy, 63, of Altoona, IA, died on Monday, January 14, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines after complications from a cardiac arrest. A memorial service will be forthcoming in the spring.
Doug was born May 27, 1955, the son of William T. Kennedy and Emma Jean (Smith) Kennedy in Manchester, Iowa, the third of four children. He was active in the arts, liked to draw, and was a standout wrestler, graduating from Central High School in Elkader, IA.
He was dedicated to his work and drove a semi-truck for many years, enjoying his routes for Midwest Transport, Inc. as a U.S. Postal contractor for the past 17 years. He would tell stories about his adventures, listening to satellite radio as he saw the country.
Doug enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and playing disc golf. He always was a bit of a rebel, fun-loving, and was known for his sense of humor. He liked debating politics, playing cards, and wearing shorts in the winter.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his children, Rachel Peters (Albert) of Woodbridge, VA, Jessica Kaushansky (Nathaniel) of Pittsburgh, PA, and Patrick Kennedy (Maren) of Westerville, OH; grandchildren, Harper, Hudson, Judah and Landon; his brother, Robert Kennedy (Linda); two sisters, Jane Kennedy Jackson and Lori Kennedy Thomas (Ric); and nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.