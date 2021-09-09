CEDAR FALLS-Douglas LeRoy Boelman, 75, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at UnityPoint Health/Allen Hospital of Waterloo. He was born in Waterloo on May 23, 1946, son of Casjen and Genevieve (Alberts) Boelman. Doug graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School with the Class of 1964 and attended Hawkeye Community College. He married Karen Kay Johnson on February 7, 1965 in Parkersburg. Doug worked for Deere & Company as a draftsman, then, as a sales representative for several industrial tools and equipment suppliers. He was involved in the church as well as the Jaycees, Society of Manufacturing and Engineering and the Lions Club of Cedar Falls. He enjoyed riding around town in his convertible Mustang along with his wife and puppies. Doug, enjoyed time spent with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his extended family and friends