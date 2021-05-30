October 14, 1943-May 28, 2021

WATERLOO-Douglas Lee Embrey, 77, of Waterloo, died Friday, May 28, at his home.

He was born October 14, 1943, in Waterloo, the son of Gerald and Maxine Buttolph Embrey. He married Sandra Sebetka on August 16, 1969, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup.

Doug served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was employed with Waterloo Industries as a tool and die maker and then John Deere as a machinist until his retirement. Doug enjoyed spending time in his garage and being around his family.

Survivors include: his wife, Sandra of Waterloo; his son, James (Taunya) Embrey of Evansdale; three grandchildren, Marissa Embrey, Austin Embrey, and Madison Embrey; two great grandchildren, Paxton Rasmussen and Owen Rasmussen; a sister, Joyce Langdon of Independence.

Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Tom Embrey and Terry Embrey in infancy.