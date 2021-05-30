October 14, 1943-May 28, 2021
WATERLOO-Douglas Lee Embrey, 77, of Waterloo, died Friday, May 28, at his home.
He was born October 14, 1943, in Waterloo, the son of Gerald and Maxine Buttolph Embrey. He married Sandra Sebetka on August 16, 1969, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup.
Doug served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was employed with Waterloo Industries as a tool and die maker and then John Deere as a machinist until his retirement. Doug enjoyed spending time in his garage and being around his family.
Survivors include: his wife, Sandra of Waterloo; his son, James (Taunya) Embrey of Evansdale; three grandchildren, Marissa Embrey, Austin Embrey, and Madison Embrey; two great grandchildren, Paxton Rasmussen and Owen Rasmussen; a sister, Joyce Langdon of Independence.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Tom Embrey and Terry Embrey in infancy.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 am Wednesday, June 2, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by the Evansdale Amvets Post 31, assisted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Public visitation from 4-8 pm Tuesday, June 1, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 pm rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church. The mass will be livestreamed on the Queen of Peace Church website www.queenofpeaceparish.net.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
