Douglas L. Brown

Douglas Lee Brown, 64, of St. Francis, MN, passed away on Sunday, Sept 2, 2018.

He resided in Waterloo IA, for many years.

Survived by his wife Nancy; children Jamey, Jeff, Phil, and Katie. Grandchildren; Ashlee, Alec, Jamison and Harris. Great-grandson Elden; mother Marilynn Peters; brothers Dave, Steve, and Kevin Brown.

Services to be held at Hagerman Baptist Church 1105 Knoll Ave, Waterloo IA, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 at 11 AM.

Memorials will go to the family.

