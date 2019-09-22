(1946-2019)
HUDSON — Douglas James Weaver, 73, of Hudson, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
He was born Aug. 25, 1946, in Waterloo, son of Arthur and Iva Betels Weaver. He married Carol Andorf on May 19, 1966, in Hudson.
Doug served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and was employed as a salesman for Murphy Tractor until his retirement.
Survived by: his wife; a son, Troy (Becky) Weaver of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren, Margaret (Bryan Hippe) Weaver, Kirsten Weaver, Holly (Chayce Deiser) and Zachary Weaver; a great-granddaughter, Micah Weaver; two sisters, Joan (Richard) Cohl of Iowa Falls and Karen (John Kelly) Caldwell of Waterloo; two special nephews, Zander Young and Zachary Young; and a brother-in-law, Wayne Payne of Marshalltown.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Roger Weaver; a sister, Beatrice Payne; and a brother-in-law, Richard Caldwell.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Zion Lutheran Church, with burial in the Hudson Cemetery, both in Hudson. Full military rites will be conducted by the Hudson AMVETS Post 82, assisted by the Marine Corps Honor Guard. Visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. today, Sept. 22, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo. Visitation also for an hour before services Monday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
